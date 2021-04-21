bp is pleased to announce that FT Farfan has been appointed as the exclusive Castrol distributor for the automotive sector in Trinidad and Tobago. Along with the rest of bp, Castrol is pivoting to focus on delivering integrated solutions for customers in Trinidad and Tobago; setting bold ambitions in areas like electric vehicles, service and maintenance, and digital.
bp has been a leader in the local energy landscape for more than 50 years and FT Farfan has served the industrial sector for the past 75 years. Given FT Farfan’s experience in the supply and marketing of lubricants in the consumer and fleet sectors, we believe that this partnership will usher in an exciting era for the Castrol brand in Trinidad and Tobago.
Castrol is one of the world’s largest lubricant brands. It is over 120 years old and has been part of the bp family since 2000.