Cedros Bay Clean Beauty Club

On Saturday December 4th, 2021, CGA Limited successfully launched the Cedros Bay Caribbean Clean Beauty Club: an innovative concept combining wellness events, a pop-up market and the launch of the latest addition to the Cedros Bay Line of cosmetics – The Tropical Glow Facial Oils.
Cedros Bay is an All Natural, Sustainable, High Performance, Vegan (Certified by Vegan Society) and Cruelty Free (leaping bunny) Skin Care line, all with recyclable packaging. The 3 Facial Oils, the latest addition to this popular line are – Squalane (hydrating - hyaluronic acid alternative), Vitamin C (evening skin tones) and Bakuchiol (vegan retinol alternative). The Facial Oils are to be used primarily at night to restore vitality to the skin and do not contain parabens, PEGs, mineral oils nor phthalates. This is in keeping with the Cedros Bay brand ethos, farm to skin beauty, with emphasis on skin protection free from any harmful chemicals.
COO of CGA Limited, Ms. Gabrielle Agostini, in her address stated “We are very grateful for this launch especially as we continue on our journey through the pandemic. Despite the challenges, the pandemic taught us to “try the impossible” enabling us to become more and more innovative and successfully adapt to change, or this new normal, with an all in one, unique event - popup market, launch and wellness day.”
The vendors who participated in the popup market offered exciting products ranging from food to fashion to home items. The complimentary Wellness Events, which were funded by CGA Limited, included Yoga Sessions with Paris James, Clean Beauty Seminars and its importance to overall health and environmental footprint with Ms. Gabrielle Agostini, Nutrition with Dr. Simone and Lifestyle Coaching with Dr .V. All Covid protocols were observed and in place.
CGA Limited continues its drive to not only educate citizens of Trinidad and Tobago on the benefits of sustainable clean products but also to encourage consumers, leading by example, on the value of supporting local artisans.