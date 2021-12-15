Cedros Bay Clean Beauty Club

On Saturday December 4th, 2021, CGA Limited successfully launched the Cedros Bay Caribbean Clean Beauty Club: an innovative concept combining wellness events, a pop-up market and the launch of the latest addition to the Cedros Bay Line of cosmetics – The Tropical Glow Facial Oils.

Cedros Bay is an All Natural, Sustainable, High Performance, Vegan (Certified by Vegan Society) and Cruelty Free (leaping bunny) Skin Care line, all with recyclable packaging. The 3 Facial Oils, the latest addition to this popular line are – Squalane (hydrating - hyaluronic acid alternative), Vitamin C (evening skin tones) and Bakuchiol (vegan retinol alternative). The Facial Oils are to be used primarily at night to restore vitality to the skin and do not contain parabens, PEGs, mineral oils nor phthalates. This is in keeping with the Cedros Bay brand ethos, farm to skin beauty, with emphasis on skin protection free from any harmful chemicals.

COO of CGA Limited, Ms. Gabrielle Agostini, in her address stated “We are very grateful for this launch especially as we continue on our journey through the pandemic. Despite the challenges, the pandemic taught us to “try the impossible” enabling us to become more and more innovative and successfully adapt to change, or this new normal, with an all in one, unique event - popup market, launch and wellness day.”

The vendors who participated in the popup market offered exciting products ranging from food to fashion to home items. The complimentary Wellness Events, which were funded by CGA Limited, included Yoga Sessions with Paris James, Clean Beauty Seminars and its importance to overall health and environmental footprint with Ms. Gabrielle Agostini, Nutrition with Dr. Simone and Lifestyle Coaching with Dr .V. All Covid protocols were observed and in place.

CGA Limited continues its drive to not only educate citizens of Trinidad and Tobago on the benefits of sustainable clean products but also to encourage consumers, leading by example, on the value of supporting local artisans.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

AG: No grace period...he has to go

AG: No grace period...he has to go

Watson Duke’s offer of a resignation to the Public Services Association does not purge him or Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and their camp of the difficulties they are in, Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said yesterday.

He was commenting on reports that Duke, in a letter dated December 13, “offered his resignation for acceptance by the Conference of Delegates to be effective from December 31, 2021”.

TTravelPass system under review

TTravelPass system under review

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said yesterday the TTravelPass system is being ­reviewed.

He said communication will be dispatched to all commercial airlines to remind them of this country’s Covid-19 protocol—the requirement for all passengers entering this country to have a negative PCR test.

This comes after a woman entered Trinidad from Panama with a positive PCR test, and then was found to be a carrier of the highly transmittable Omicron variant.

Hopeless at Mt Hope

Hopeless at Mt Hope

This was the sentiment expressed by a junior doctor at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) yesterday as he reflected on the past two years caring for Covid-19 patients and the strain of insufficient staff and resources.

‘System failing’

‘System failing’

Junior doctors at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) have documented a list of their grievances which they say highlights a “system failure”.

“Junior doctors from all departments at EWMSC are being forced to work more shifts in the Covid tent against their original house-officer work contracts. While this was appropriate at the beginning of the pandemic when things were chaotic, two years later hospital management is at its worst,” the document stated.

Passengers stranded in Puerto Rico

Passengers stranded in Puerto Rico

A Caribbean Airlines (CAL) flight bound for Trinidad from Miami, Florida, USA, was diverted to Puerto Rico on Monday evening after a passenger passed away on board, leaving more than 150 ­others stranded up to last night.

Recommended for you