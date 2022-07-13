At the draw held on Tuesday 12th July, 2022, one lucky player matched 6 numbers plus
the Cash Ball to win the top prize of $20,000 every month for 20 years!
The winning numbers drawn for Draw #0034 were 1, 9, 19, 25, 26, 28 and the Cash Ball
number 3.
The winning ticket was purchased on Tuesday 12th July, 2022 from the NLCB Lottery
Centre located at Anchor Café, #43 Ana Street, Woodbrook. The agent expressed great
excitement at selling the first ever top prize winning ticket, stating that he has been
encouraging his customers to play the game since it was launched on March 14.
Win for Life is the NLCB’s newest jackpot game which has an annuity based prize payout
similar to the popular Scratch game, Set for Life, meaning that top prize winners receive
their winnings in monthly instalments.
A Win for Life wager costs only $10 and the game offers amazing first and second division
prizes of $20,000 every month for 20 years for matching 6 numbers plus the Cash Ball and
$20,000 every month for 2 years for matching 6 numbers without the Cash Ball.
There were also 3,270 winners who won a total of $68,090.00 in the other prize divisions
for this draw:
2 players matched 5 numbers and the Cash Ball to win $2,000 each
5 players matched 5 numbers to win $1,000 each
84 players matched 4 numbers and the Cash Ball to win $100 each
214 players matched 4 numbers to win $50 each
1,034 players matched 3 numbers and the Cash Ball to win $20 each
1,931 players won $10 each for matching 3 numbers!
Win for Life draws occur on Tuesdays and Fridays at 7p.m. live on TTT.
Visit nlcbgames.com for more information on how to play and get your tickets now for your
chance to Win for Life!
Contact:
National Lotteries Control Board
623-1831