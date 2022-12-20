CGA Limited is proud to be the only indigenous manufacturer of soaps, edible oils, margarines and shortenings for over 85 years. It started off as a simple company in 1937 formed by a group of farmers in search of reaping greater value from the native coconut.
Their story is very much a Caribbean one. Over the years, they have grown to a national brand supplying products to retailers across the country. From solely manufacturing highly digestible coconut oil, they have since expanded to the many other product lines and brands they distribute to several local, regional and international markets.
This year, CGA proudly celebrates its 85th year of being one of the longest standing agribusinesses in Trinidad and Tobago. It was founded by a group of coconut growers who were not pleased with the price they were being paid for their copra by cooking oil companies in the country at the time. These coconut growers, who were also estate owners, decided to build their own factory on the Eastern Main Road, Laventille. 85 years later, CGA still operates from that location. Its survival for all these years can be attributed to its ongoing commitment to industry research and trends, acquisition of new equipment, technology upgrades, and existing and new product innovations.
One such innovation was the creation of a high end coconut oil brand. The Constance Estate Infused Coconut Oil line was introduced in 2017. CGA felt that this was the perfect way to meet the changing needs of the culinary industry while broadening its local and regional audience and its market share in the oil category. This was the brand that earned the home-grown company its most recent TTMA award for Innovator of the Year 2021. CGA also boasts of previously acquired awards, namely Green Manufacturer of the Year 2019 and Innovator of the Year 2020 for its Cedros Bay Clean Beauty line of products.
The Constance Estate Infused Coconut Oil line consists of three variants - Garlic, Lemon and Chilli - that are all-natural, vegan, locally manufactured by CGA Limited and excellent for adding unique flavours to any dish or dessert. They are distributed locally to several supermarkets, pharmacies and gourmet stores across Trinidad and Tobago. They are also sold in our export markets, specifically Antigua, Barbados, Jamaica, St. Lucia, as well as on the Amazon website.
The concept of the Constance Estate Infused Oils was to create a strong, vibrant and sustainable local brand to add to the local economy. Ensuring the sustainability of the local coconut and manufacturing industries, it is crucial that companies such as CGA continue to produce value-added products such as Constance Estate. The coconut oil used in the product supports our coconut industry in T&T, promoting one of our most viable agricultural products. CGA Limited also collaborates with other local manufacturers by sourcing locally manufactured raw material input.
The Constance Estate Infused Coconut Oils can be purchased on the CGA website www.cgacaribbean.com where you can find more information on our wide range of locally manufactured brands. We can also be found on Instagram, Facebook and Tiktok @cgacaribbean.