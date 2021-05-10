The National Insurance Board of Trinidad and Tobago (NIBTT) wishes to advise the public that the following operational changes will take effect from Monday 10th May to Friday 21st May 2021:
- The Corporate Headquarters and all NIBTT Service Centres will be opened between the hours of 8:00 am to 1:00 pm. (The Arima Collection Centre will be opened from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm).
- Payments of contributions in cash will be received over the counter.
- Drop-boxes will be utilised to receive cheque payments only.
- Submission of long-term and short-term claims shall continue by appointments only.
Walk - in Services will be provided for the following:
- Funeral grants to be processed same day.
- Social Welfare requests for Burial Grants
Customers are advised to visit NIBTT's website at www.nibtt.net for more information or contact NIBTT directly at customercare@nibtt.net
(All COVID-19 safety protocols are in effect at NIBTT’s locations. Customers are required to wear a face mask, sanitize and will be temperature tested before entry).