Please be advised that there is an early closure at all NIBTT locations today (28th June 2022) from 12:00 p.m.
There will be a tentative 10:00 a.m. opening tomorrow, conditional upon all arrangements being in place for openings or national guidelines to allow for same.
Customers with appointments at the following Service Centres on Wednesday 29th June, 2022, will be contacted and advised of their new appointment dates and times:
Service Centres are as follows:
⦁ Barataria
⦁ San Fernando
⦁ Rio Claro
⦁ Siparia
Persons with appointments tomorrow, Wednesday 29th June, 2022, at any other NIBTT Service Centre, are asked to visit our Web Appointment Portal at www.nibtt.net to book a new appointment for their claim submission.
The NIBTT asks that you continue to be safe and protect your families at this time.
Regards,
Corporate Communications Department
Email: communication@nibtt.net
625-2171 Ext 1110 – 1120