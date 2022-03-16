Cher-Mère Wellness Zone

Cher-Mère has been proudly serving Caribbean women and men for the past 35 years. The brand has maintained a longstanding commitment to developing a bespoke range of products tailored to the Caribbean skin type.
The range is made with all natural yet effective ingredients. Cher-Mere’s vast product range was developed by Cheryl Bowles, a biochemist and a member of Society of Cosmetics Chemists, Canada and the United States.
Cheryl wanted to offer the Caribbean, organic gender-neutral personal care products for hair, skin and the body. The range is sold nationally and offered at all Cher-Mere Day Spas located in Trincity, Chaguanas, San Fernando and Cipriani Boulevard.
Cher-Mere is now pleased to enter the space of holistic wellness starting with its inaugural Wellness Zone on March 26, 2022 at Trincity Mall from 12-5:30pm. Cher-Mere will be teaming up with the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Nutritionists and Dietitians (TTANDI) and TruValu Supermarkets Limited to host the event.
Wellness is the act of practicing healthy habits on a daily basis to attain better physical and mental health outcomes, so that instead of just surviving, you thrive. This requires a conscious investment in physical, mental, and spiritual self-care. When practiced, it cultivates our unique beauty from the inside and out.
Holistic Wellness has become extremely critical given the trauma many persons have faced by the pandemic. This stemmed largely from the disruption in daily routines for an extended period of time, arising vulnerability and reduced physical contact with family and friends.
Cher-Mere wants to be your Wellness Partner reminding clients about the importance of self-care and the value of investing in your mind, body, and soul. The services offered at the spas allow customers to look and feel their best. For example, regular massages are a powerful stress management solution to deal with tension in our neck and back.
Not only does it soothe aches and pains but it elevates your mood. This type of self-investment when blended with regular exercise and healthy eating forms part of a Stress Management and Wellness Plan. One strong wellness indicator is the state of our skin and hair because the health of both are affected by external and internal factors such as nutrition.
The Wellness Zone will provide attendees with free expert advice on optimal hair and skin care, nutrition, fitness, de-stressing options, ways to nourish your soul, discounts, samples and giveaways.
Cher-Mère will be at Trincity Mall on Saturday 26th March 2022, North-Atrium from 12pm 5:30pm.
Visit www.chermerecaribbean.com or Facebook for more event information.