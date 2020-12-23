The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) is advising the public of a disruption in the flow of traffic at Edinburgh 500 in Chaguanas on Wedenesday (today).
WASA stated that motorists and commuters using the East bound carriageway of the Edinburgh 500 Boulevard between the roundabout (in the vicinity of Chuck E Cheese) and La Clave Street, will be affected due emergency repairs to a ruptured 12-inch diameter transmission pipeline in the area.
The repair work is scheduled to be carried out between the hours of 2.00 p.m. and 10.00 p.m.
As such, motorists are asked to utilize alternative routes where possible or proceed with caution in the vicinity of the jobsite and obey the instructions of the traffic control officers on duty.