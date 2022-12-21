MyBunchofKeys.com celebrated its 5th Anniversary and Christmas party on Friday 16th December 2022 at All Out Sports Bar and Gourmet Grille, Queen’s Park Oval.
Mybunchofkeys.com is a Real Estate listing website where the Real Estate Agencies & Agents use the platform to list their client’s property for SALE or RENT. The website has gotten over 30 million views since launch making it one of the top 100 websites and #1 Real Estate Aggregator website in Trinidad & Tobago.
All Real Estate Agencies registered with mybunchofkeys.com are F.I.U. (Financial Intelligence Unit of Trinidad & Tobago) Compliant.
The Christmas party was held to thank the member agents and partners for contributing to its success. It was attended by over 260 members of the real estate industry – agents, brokers, property developers, construction contractors and landlords.
The party was hosted by the company’s co-owners, Ryan Rajpaulsingh – Managing Director, Sarah Rajpaulsingh – Finance Director and Ryan Olton – Technical Director.
It featured live performances by soca stars – Erphaan Alves, Viking Ding Dong & Mical Teja along with DJs Mr. Uptown & Iceman.
The event also featured Prize Hampers, one sponsored by REGUS, presented by Stephanie Quesnel (General Manager), and one sponsored by HAWK Security Services presented by Sharon Aboud (General Manger). To search for thousands of properties to RENT or BUY visit www.mybunchofkeys.com
Photography by: Ian Davis