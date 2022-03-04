CIBC First Caribbean launches Online Financial Coach

CIBC First Caribbean has launched its latest monetary device, CIBC FirstCaribbean 1st Insights, to assist purchasers’ higher handle and enhance their funds.
CIBC in a news release said the newest tool in the financial institution’s ongoing journey to make banking, personalised, easy and responsive, is available to the bank’s Online Banking and Mobile App users.
Mark St. Hill, Managing Director, of Retail and Business Banking, was thrilled with the technology available noting that it will offer clients “personal, predictive and proactive guidance.” He explained that with “CIBC FirstCaribbean 1st Insights, you will receive a daily feed to your financial wellness at your fingertips. It gives you tailored, real-time information about your finances based on your savings or chequing account activity serving up the insights that matter most to you.”
He said the bank viewed its clients as more than just accounts but unique individuals with your own financial needs and goals. “CIBC First Caribbean 1st Insights takes a personal approach to how you view your finances by offering financial insights into how you spend.
Created in conjunction with financial data platform MX.
CIBC First Caribbean 1st Insights will monitor your finances and offer insights that guide you to stay on track with your budget,” Hill said.
In explaining some of the features of the new tool, Esan Peters, Chief Information Officer & Managing Director, Technology & Operations explained that the “Monthly Savings Summary insight will let clients know how much money they have in their account over the past months, and how much they managed to save or not save during the previous month. We will cheer you on every step of the way as you save towards your goals.”
He added that the Monthly Spend Comparison insight would provide users with a summary of their total monthly expenses, together with a monthly comparison. This will help users track which months they spent more or less than average.
“You may miss when a subscription to your online newspaper or streaming service goes up because it all happens automatically on your account. The insights tool will help you identify these changes with the Subscription Price Increase insight. It will show you what you were previously spending and what the new amount is. The Budget insights keep you on track with what you're spending and where you're spending it,” Peters added.
CIBC FirstCaribbean 1st Insights is available to all of the bank’s Online Banking and Mobile App users free for a three-month trial period starting from the date of enabling. After the initial trial period, users will be able to continue using it for a very low USD$3 annual subscription fee.