On June 22, 2023 German Ambassador Ute König hosted a classical concert at UTT @NAPA to celebrate the upcoming bilateral „diamond jubilee“ of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Trinidad and Tobago and Germany later this year.
The concert included works from Beethoven, Schumann, Mendelssohn Bartholdy, Liszt, Ravel as well as Rachmaninow and Piazolla.
In attendance were the Speaker of the House of Representatives Bridgid Annissette-George, Minister for Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Dr. Amery Browne, members of the Governmentas well as the Diplomatic and Honorary Consular Corps, business people and local artists.
The audience was delighted by the first-class performance of the renowned Karlsruhe Concert Duo from Germany, consisting of pianist Dagmar Hartmann and cellist Reinhard Armleder. In the spirit of cultural cooperation, local UTT Assistant Professor in Music, Simon Browne, joined them in a trio for two musical pieces. Professor Persad, President of the University of Trinidad and Tobago, in his speech, welcomed the continued cooperation between UTT and the German Embassy.
Prior to the concert the German artists shared their knowledge and talent in masterclasses with UTT music students and pupils from Fatima College.
Ambassador König reflected briefly on the longstanding bilateral relations in the field of politics, the economy, development cooperation and culture. She stressed that playing music together is about harmony and concluded „This harmony is for me a great symbol of our diplomatic relationship.“