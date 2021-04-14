The South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) has said that based on a preliminary clinical investigation, there's no evidence to link the incidence of a blood clot formation in one of its patients to that patient being inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.
In a press release on Wednesday, the SWRHA said it took note of media reports on April 13 and 14, in which the relatives of a patient allege a correlation between the administration of the COVID-19 Oxford Astra Zeneca vaccine shot and a thrombus (blood clot), experienced by the patient.
SWRHA said that following a preliminary clinical investigation of the circumstances, there were no evidence that the patient's condition is linked to the vaccine, and as such, any report to the contrary, is therefore inaccurate and greatly misleading.
The Health Authority added that consistent with its general protocol, it has shared the information with the patient's next of kin and will continue to provide excellent medical care.
Persons requiring information for any matter in relation to healthcare are asked to contact SWRHA's Customer Care Centre at 87-SWRHA (877-9742).