Cruise line wants to hire 2,000 Trinis next month

A RECRUITMENT drive has begun for close to 2,000 nationals to work on Royal Caribbean International, the cruise ship line.
This follows a signing ceremony between the Ministry Tourism, Culture and the Arts and Royal Caribbean.
At the signing ceremony yesterday at the Hilton Trinidad, Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell said Royal Caribbean is making available to T&T nationals, thousands of jobs in over 500 categories catering to various skill levels.
“Through the career portal that you must apply, you will find everything from the marine category: deck officers, electrical and engine room-type positions, to casino operations, culinary management, food and beverage operations and guest services to information technology, entertainment and housekeeping.”
Mitchell said through the cruise line seafarer’s recruitment programme, nationals would have access to an incredible and timely employment opportunity that would allow them to earn US dollars.
They would have the opportunity to experience more than 77 ports of call while being a part of an international organisation that is redefining and reimagining the art of cruise shipping.
Recruitment process
In the month of June, the minister said the ministry will facilitate the hosting of three recruitment initiatives, one in Port of Spain, San Fernando and Tobago.
He noted that applicants will be required to log onto Royal Caribbean International’s career portal at rclctrac.com and complete and submit their applications. Applications can only be made through that portal.
“The basic eligibility criteria would be a sense of adventure, a passport, a willingness to learn and work, a pleasing personality, and a certificate of character. There is no requirement for CXC passes for most of the positions in hospitality, except those more technical positions available such as those in the marine department—an applicant would be required to prove competence,” Mitchell said.
He made it clear that there is no application fee payable.
“There are no middlemen. Recruitment will take place only through the portal, and at the recruitment events held here with Royal Caribbean personnel and their agents in June where applicants will be interviewed and potentially receive offers at the end of the interview.”
Royal Caribbean plans to reintroduce T&T as a destination at the start of the next cruise season in November.
Deepening ties
Within the coming months, Mitchell expects this country to deepen ties with Royal Caribbean in other areas of Trade to see what T&T has to offer as a brand.
“We look forward to the start of the Cruise Season in November of this year, where we expect to receive a number of calls from a variety of Cruise Lines including Royal Caribbean,” he remarked.
After an absence of 24 years, the cruise line regional vice president Wendy Mc Donald said Royal Caribbean will include TT as a destination for its Southern Caribbean Itinerary.
Mc Donald, who is also Trinidadian said that with over 80,000 people employed worldwide, representing 60 per cent of the world’s nationalities, TT citizens would be able to show off the country’s style of hospitality.
“The infectious culture, friendliness and hospitality of the citizens of TT are among the traits that distinguish how Trinis approach work,” she added.