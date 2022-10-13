Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, 11 October 2022 - Amidst the onslaught of global challenges like
climate change and the Great Resignation, to cyber, supply chain insecurity and geopolitical risk, the
need for governments and business to transform has never been greater. And on a global scale, the
COVID-19 pandemic has intensified the shift towards digitisation, forcing governments and the private
sector alike to rethink their business models and transform.
With increasing levels of expectations, Caribbean citizens are keen to embrace digital services, according
to PwC’s Digital Nation Survey 2022, which asked 2121 citizens from 15 countries in the Caribbean what
they think about government digital services across the five dimensions of attitudes, awareness,
accessibility, satisfaction and trust. More than nine in ten believe that technology can improve the quality
of their lives, yet less than half report having accessed government services online. The challenge: a lack
of awareness, unfriendly interfaces and low levels of trust in how data will be used and protected.
Zia Paton, Digital Services leader, PwC in the Caribbean said, “There are key technical and
organisational steps governments could take to secure data and improve usability and satisfaction.
Building trust requires not just investment in the right technology but also building relationships across the
wider ecosystem to ensure understanding and enablement of advancements at the right pace. In many
ways the biggest boost could come from dialing up digital inclusion by involving citizens earlier and more
extensively in the design and development of digital services.
The importance of inclusion was further highlighted at the recently held FinTech Islands Conference
where The Honourable Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, in making her keynote address,
emphasised the critical importance of ensuring that technology solutions drive greater equality for
citizens, paying particular attention to those currently underserved. Moderating a fireside chat at the same
event, Zia Paton sat with the CEO of WiPay, Aldwyn Wayne, who explained financial inclusion as a core
tenet of his business. Digitising financial services lowers costs and increases access which in turn acts as
a catalyst for economic growth and development. But success will depend on governments and
businesses working together to create an enabling environment and infrastructure to facilitate safe and
easy participation.
For organisations in the region, while digitisation is creating an enabling environment for remote working
and there is much agreement on the benefits to productivity from the use of digital technologies, not
everyone can work remotely and not all organisations are yet designed to fully implement remote working.
For those that can’t work remotely, there is less satisfaction with their job than those working in hybrid or
fully remote work settings, as shown in PwC’s Global Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey 2022. At the
same time, of those who can work fully remote, more than two thirds are concerned with missing out on
development opportunities. For managers, the goal is to distribute opportunities equitably, regardless of
whether employees come to the office or work at home.
Driving all forms of inclusion across the region should remain a key focus of leadership to truly capitalise
on maximising opportunities for growth and development.
Notes to editors:
1. Digital Nation Survey 2022
PwC asked 2121 citizens from 15 countries in the Caribbean what they think about government
digital services across the five dimensions of attitudes, awareness, accessibility, satisfaction and
trust. The respondents represent a cross section of citizens from different income groups and
people living in cities/towns, suburbs and villages/rural areas. The survey population also
included people from all ages, though most were in the most digitally connected and active 18-36
and 36-55 age groups.
2. Global Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey 2022
In March 2022, PwC surveyed 52,195 individuals who are in work or active in the labour market.
The sample was designed to reflect a range of industries, demographic characteristics and
working patterns. The sample was structured across 44 countries and territories and sample
sizes were scaled to reflect each territory or region’s share of global GDP. They range from 5,000
to 250 with an average sample size per territory of around 1,200. The age groups in the survey
are categorised as Gen Z (ages 18-25), Millennials (ages 26-41), Gen X (ages 42-57), and Baby
Boomers (ages 58-76).
Follow us on Twitter: @PwC_caribbean
About PwC
At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We’re a network of firms in
152 countries with nearly 328,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory
and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.
PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal
entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.