Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, 11 October 2022 - Amidst the onslaught of global challenges like

climate change and the Great Resignation, to cyber, supply chain insecurity and geopolitical risk, the

need for governments and business to transform has never been greater. And on a global scale, the

COVID-19 pandemic has intensified the shift towards digitisation, forcing governments and the private

sector alike to rethink their business models and transform.

With increasing levels of expectations, Caribbean citizens are keen to embrace digital services, according

to PwC’s Digital Nation Survey 2022, which asked 2121 citizens from 15 countries in the Caribbean what

they think about government digital services across the five dimensions of attitudes, awareness,

accessibility, satisfaction and trust. More than nine in ten believe that technology can improve the quality

of their lives, yet less than half report having accessed government services online. The challenge: a lack

of awareness, unfriendly interfaces and low levels of trust in how data will be used and protected.

Zia Paton, Digital Services leader, PwC in the Caribbean said, “There are key technical and

organisational steps governments could take to secure data and improve usability and satisfaction.

Building trust requires not just investment in the right technology but also building relationships across the

wider ecosystem to ensure understanding and enablement of advancements at the right pace. In many

ways the biggest boost could come from dialing up digital inclusion by involving citizens earlier and more

extensively in the design and development of digital services.

The importance of inclusion was further highlighted at the recently held FinTech Islands Conference

where The Honourable Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, in making her keynote address,

emphasised the critical importance of ensuring that technology solutions drive greater equality for

citizens, paying particular attention to those currently underserved. Moderating a fireside chat at the same

event, Zia Paton sat with the CEO of WiPay, Aldwyn Wayne, who explained financial inclusion as a core

tenet of his business. Digitising financial services lowers costs and increases access which in turn acts as

a catalyst for economic growth and development. But success will depend on governments and

businesses working together to create an enabling environment and infrastructure to facilitate safe and

easy participation.

For organisations in the region, while digitisation is creating an enabling environment for remote working

and there is much agreement on the benefits to productivity from the use of digital technologies, not

everyone can work remotely and not all organisations are yet designed to fully implement remote working.

For those that can’t work remotely, there is less satisfaction with their job than those working in hybrid or

fully remote work settings, as shown in PwC’s Global Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey 2022. At the

same time, of those who can work fully remote, more than two thirds are concerned with missing out on

development opportunities. For managers, the goal is to distribute opportunities equitably, regardless of

whether employees come to the office or work at home.

Driving all forms of inclusion across the region should remain a key focus of leadership to truly capitalise

on maximising opportunities for growth and development.

