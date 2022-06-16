Join us on Saturday 18th June 2022 to celebrate Dockside Foodmart Customer
Appreciation Day!!
Lots of great giveaways, product sampling, product promotions and much, much more.
Dockside Foodmart is conveniently located on the serene seaside coast in Power Boats
Facility Chaguaramas.
At Docksicke Foodmart we cater for all your grocery needs for your next seaside
adventure or down the island vacation. Get quality meats and products from brands you
love … Hormel, Omaha Steaks, Linz Angus, Johnsonville, Cavendish Farms, Elle & Vire
and sooo much more!!
Enjoy a wide variety of grocery items, household products, alcoholic/non-alcoholic drinks
and beverages, fruits, vegetables and bakery items to make any meal complete.
Introducing Dockside pier pickup … for boaters, workers and seafarers
• Call or WhatsApp the store at 339-2160
• Place your grocery order
• Pay and collect your grocery order alongside Dockside
seaside pier
WE’LL DO THE SHOPPING FOR YOU!!