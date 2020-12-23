The resident children at the St. Mary’s Children’s Home, Tacarigua experienced some Yuletide cheer when they received Christmas gifts courtesy Duracell on Wednesday, December 23 2020. Duracell, represented by Massy Distribution, will also cover the cost of their internet services from January to December 2021, as part of its commitment to supporting education.
During the handover ceremony at the home today, Christopher Noel, AVP Commercial said approximately forty eight (48) Christmas gifts were donated by employees of Massy Distribution to the kids with the hope of bringing them some extra joy this season. He said, “We know this year was difficult and our employees at Massy Distribution rallied to give back to our community and support the kids.” Duracell® also donated batteries to power up the toys and other day to day devices at the home.
The company will also cover the cost of internet service for one year and he said that this was necessary as virtual schooling will continue into the new term. “We are thrilled to contribute to the education of youth in our community. We believe by doing so we are helping kids stay in school and stay updated in this new post-COVID world.”
Joshua Isaac, Product Specialist said that while COVID-19 presented certain challenges and prevented a bigger toy drive, he was happy to see the kids enjoying the presence of the Duracell Bunny. He said, “We have implemented all social distancing regulations and observed all precautions, and we are fortunate and blessed to be here today to witness the happiness of the kids. Christmas is about them and we are happy that they feel special and included.”