Download PDF Lemuel Murphy-1
Download PDF Lemuel Murphy-2
Download PDF Lemuel Murphy-3
Download PDF Lemuel Murphy-4
Download PDF Lemuel Murphy-5

Eastern Credit Union continues to co-operate with the Commissioner of Co-operative Development.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

TTPS: Help find them

TTPS: Help find them

The public’s help is being sought by the police to locate Katifah Abraham and Luis Tovar who…

The Lonely Couple

The Lonely Couple

IN the final decades of the 1800s, one of those transatlantic ships arrived at Nelson Island…

Cummings and the commingling of $millions

Cummings and the commingling of $millions

Millions of dollars were paid to Minister Foster Cummings’ family businesses through State contracts over a four-year period, with large chunks of those contract monies also finding their way into his personal Venture Credit Union (VCU) account.

When questioned by the Express in September last year, Cummings denied ever receiving monies from the contracts, and said there was never an issue of the commingling of funds with his personal credit union account.

Recommended for you