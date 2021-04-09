The Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs has said that the Government of Trinidad and Tobago stands ready to assist the St Vincent and the Grenadines after the country experienced a volcanic eruption early on Friday.
In a statement, the Ministry said the Government notes with concern the most recent activity at the La Soufrière volcano and its impact on the Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.
The statement said as a result, Trinidad and Tobago, in solidarity with the Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, stands ready to provide assistance as may be required.
The Government also expressed that it is mindful that there are nationals of Trinidad and Tobago in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines who may be affected by the activity of La Soufrière volcano.
Nationals of Trinidad and Tobago currently in St Vincent are urged to contact the Ministry of Foreign and CARICOM Affairs at email address nationalsinsvg@foreign.gov.tt to register their names, contact information, and current status.
The statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs comes on the backdrop of a tearful and emotional address to citizens of St Vincent and the Grenadines by Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonzales.
During his address, in which tears flowed freely from his eyes at times, Gonzales called upon the regional territories to use natural disasters like the volcanic eruption to strengthen the bonds of regionalism.
He said his tears was as a result of the goodness of the heart of the people, his Caribbean brothers and sisters.