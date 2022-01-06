THE COVID-19 pandemic has created a further unemployment struggle which is plaguing the youth of the Caribbean and it’s against this background that Citi and Citi Foundation through strategic partnerships and donations will be addressing this crucial issue.
Citi Trinidad & Tobago in a statement said they joined efforts with the Office of Law Enforcement Policy, Ministry of National Security, primary schools, and non-governmental organizations to distribute 160 electronic tablets.
Citi noted that both initiatives were part of a larger push to narrow the digital learning gap created by the pandemic.
Last year Citi foundation donated 82 tablets to the Mico Practicing Primary and Junior High School to support the Jamaican Ministry of Education, Youth, and Transformation’s “One Laptop or One Tablet Per Child” project launched in partnership with the Private Sector Organization of Jamaica.
Citi said that the effort was supported through Citi’s employees and was part of the broader “One Laptop or One Tablet Per Child” initiative led by the Private Sector Organization of Jamaica.
Citi Foundation indicated that they have partnered with trusted government and international organizations, including the Trust for the Americas, the Institute of Law and Economics, the International Organization for Migration, the Organization of American States, and the Technological Institute of the Americas in order to pursue longer term workforce development projects.
Citi Country Officer for Trinidad & Tobago, Mitchell De Silva, said, “I am extremely proud to launch DIA in T&T. Through this initiative, we will enable students and other young people to contribute to economic growth and development in the country by exposing them to new ideas and tools that will help them reach their full potential.”
Linda Eddleman, Chief Executive Officer at The Trust for the Americas, stated, “Our DIA program has been fostering innovation and empowering new generations to engage in social and economic ventures for six years. The Pitch Tank Competition is one of the most popular and highly anticipated events of our work in Jamaica.”
Reactivating communities
Citi said that the foregoing programmes are aimed at preparing the youth for these challenges and emphasized that these are crucial to the economic reactivation of Caribbean communities.
Due to the importance of this, Citi and Citi Foundation said they have prioritized expanding opportunities for young people across Latin America and the Caribbean.