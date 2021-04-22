coronavirus

Tobago, as of Wednesday, has reported five new cases of the Covid-19 virus.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development stated that this new development brings the total number of active COVID-19 cases on the island is to 34. 

Following is the clinical update for Tobago as at April 21, 2021, 10:00pm:

  • Number of new cases = 5

  • Number of discharges = 0

  • Number of active COVID-19 cases = 34

  • Number of samples submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) and other local sites to test for COVID-19 = 4063

  • Number of samples that tested positive for COVID-19 = 210

  • Overall number of deaths = 2 

The public is reminded to practice all preventative and safety measures, which include:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when you go out in public
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with your flexed elbow, or with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.
  • Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms.
  • Stay at home when you are sick and call the hotline at 800-HEAL (4325).
  • Practice physical distancing (6 feet away from persons).
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces (door handles, cell phones etc.)

If persons have flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).

