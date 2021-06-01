coronavirus

Tobago's Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development has reported five new Covid-19 cases within the past 24 hours.

The Division of Health also reported the discharge of eight persons from Covid-19 facilities.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases on the island is 160.

Following is Tobago's clinical update as at May 31:

New cases - 5

Active cases - 160

New deaths - 0

Total persons tested - 5,936

Total positive cases (March 2020 - present) - 514

Total recovered patients - 341

Total deaths - 13

Total 1st dose vaccination - 5,254

Total 2nd dose vaccination - 111

Persons with flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).

