Tobago's Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development has reported five new Covid-19 cases within the past 24 hours.
The Division of Health also reported the discharge of eight persons from Covid-19 facilities.
The total number of active Covid-19 cases on the island is 160.
Following is Tobago's clinical update as at May 31:
New cases - 5
Active cases - 160
New deaths - 0
Total persons tested - 5,936
Total positive cases (March 2020 - present) - 514
Total recovered patients - 341
Total deaths - 13
Total 1st dose vaccination - 5,254
Total 2nd dose vaccination - 111
Persons with flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).