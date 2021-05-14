PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (May 14, 2021): Last October, Flow Business launched a product that empowered Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) to go digital with new solutions, dedicated support and convenient digital channels. As SMBs continue to face challenges as a result of this pandemic, Flow Business has introduced a special offer in an effort to help them strengthen their outlook.
The services on offer include internet service, land line, access to Flow Business’ Digital Helpdesk, support for the design and hosting of a Website & Online Store, and professional email addresses. In addition, SMBs will have access to a year of full protection for their business with Bitdefender and 2 TB of Cloud Storage for one year.
This offer for new SMB customers is at a starting price of TT$1,095, and includes a free Samsung A7. This opportunity will end on June 30.
Young female business owner, Darlene Edwards said: “As a micro business owner, what I need is a package that I can customize for my unique business needs.” Though not a customer as yet, Darlene added: “What I have seen thus far from Flow Business’ offerings is exciting indeed. Expect a call from me soon.”
Another business owner, Solange Richardson, said ‘this is too good an offer to be kept a secret. I will share with my colleagues through our Business Association.’
“Our current circumstances have challenged our local small businesses and start-ups, but what we have seen is an outstanding resilience evidenced by the pivot of many SMBs. As a service provider, Flow Business aims to support these businesses to create value and drive results, helping them come back stronger than ever,” said Bradley Ramcharan, Director – C&W Business/Flow Business (Ag).
“Hop on to the SMB train that’s the Flow Business brand – a one-stop shop for SMBs, providing superfast and reliable connectivity; business class customer support; and new value-adding Smart Solutions to help SMBs reinvent their business and thrive in the digital age. Flow Business is the ally that helps local businesses across Trinidad and Tobago reinvent themselves and thrive.”
