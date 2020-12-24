PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (December 24th, 2020) – One positive lesson that has come out this global pandemic, is the ability to adapt to the present environment. In this case, technology has become the platform for everyday living. As a result, access to the internet has become a much-needed public utility as it connects families, businesses, students and teachers, while keeping physical distancing a priority in this fight against COVID-19.
Technological devices such as phones, laptops or tablets are not inexpensive, to say the least, therefore consumers are always on the lookout for a good deal. In this case, Flow is able to provide a special offer for the purchase of a Samsung A7 T500 tablet. The device is offered to any customer who signs up for one of Flow’s bundles, now including the Starter Plan or broadband plans with speeds 100Mbps and higher.
“The response to the special offer has been impressive,” said Kurleigh Prescod, Flow’s Country Manager. “We believe that accessibility should not be an exclusive right. Therefore, the focus is on giving customers the opportunity to purchase at a reduced cost.”
Responses from the customers indicate that the tablet is a welcomed tool when dealing with business or school activities.
Some of them were happy to share their thoughts:
“The tablet will be used to help generate business and I am very thankful for it,” said Orane Powell.
Mohan Rampersad thought the tablet would be an ideal Christmas present. “This is surely a great gift that will be given to my daughter to use for her online studies,” he said.
For Anil Jhilmit, having the tablet means not being stuck behind a desk all the time. “I am very thankful for the tablet, it’s convenient, I can move around with it and best of all I am teacher and will be using it for online classes,” he said.
Nizam Ali saw this as an opportunity to help his son’s business. “It was a steal of a deal. My son will be using it for his online business and Forex trading,” he said.
“This was a great deal, I will be using it for online classes,” said Shaniah Ramlalsingh.
And as for Shivani Ramroop, she was excited to connect through technology. “I am very pleased and thankful for my Samsung tablet. It is an amazing offer; I would like to thank Flow for allowing me to be part of this promotion. Can't wait to use it,” she said.
This is just a small extension of the work that Flow has been doing to support ICT in everyday life.