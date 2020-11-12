PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (November 4th, 2020) – Over the past few months, in response to Government’s call for increased social distancing to reduce the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Trinidad’s leading telecommunications provider – Flow – has introduced a series of new and innovative initiatives aimed at keeping its customers safe but connected.
“While this is an unprecedented situation with COVID-19, the one thing that remains consistent and is critical in these challenging times is the ability for us to communicate and connect with our loved ones,” said Kurleigh Prescod, Flow’s Country Manager. “We know the products and services we deliver are essential. These initiatives are all examples of how agile we are as a Company and it proves that our business can adapt and adjust to this ever-changing situation to the benefit of our customers,” he added.
These initiatives allow customers to remotely purchase and upgrade products and services, as well as have general queries answered.
Among them are our Virtual Retail Stores at its four locations. Since its launch in April this year, some 21,023 queries have been logged, which would have been dealt with previously at the actual Retails Stores.
During the last week of each month, since May, a Roving Caravan goes to the rural areas of Sangre Grande, Princes Town, Point Fortin and San Juan to meet customers who are ready and willing to pay their bills. These customers have repeatedly expressed their appreciation for this new service.
External facing kiosks were also installed at the Port of Spain and Trincity locations, which facilitates transactions outside of official Store opening hours. We have seen a combined total of 67,014 transactions at these locations since they become operational in April this year.
A new digital payment platform – Fast Pay – was also launched. This platform is available to anyone to pay any Flow bill (even from abroad. No sign up or registration is required, you just need the Flow Account Number, a credit card or a VISA debit card) and an email address. Anyone can access the platform via the company’s website: www.discoverflow.co/fastpay.
“The health and safety of our customers and staff is paramount, and with the introduction of all these solutions, customers can transact their business remotely or with minimal face-to-face interaction and we can also limit foot traffic in our retail stores,” noted Prescod.
“Our country is relying heavily on our services at this time and we are committed to providing all available resources to ensure our customers continue to have access to all-important connectivity and support,” added Prescod.
The four virtual retail stores can be accessed by calling 225-CARE (2273) or via email at flowpos@cwc.com; flowchaguanas@cwc.com; flowtrincity@cwc.com; or flowsando@cwc.com. The virtual retail stores are available Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm; and Saturday from 10am to 3pm.