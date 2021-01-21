PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (January 17, 2021) – The second term of the academic year has begun. As school continues online rather than face-to-face learning, because of COVID-19 restrictions, Flow maintains its ongoing support for ICT in education. The leading communications and entertainment provider also believes that parents play a critical part in their children’s academic development while they learn from home.
As such, Flow’s support of pennacool.com has allowed for an expansion of online education. The online learning platform is already known for its SEA revision for primary school students. This time around, pennacool.com has added a new profile to its study line-up: the Parent Portal.
Now, parents will be able to understand their children’s progress, in real time, as they prepare for SEA. The Parent Portal will go live on January 18. This new portal is part of the ongoing relationship between the online study facility and Flow to ensure education success for primary school students.
“As part of our collaboration with pennacol.com, Flow is happy to power this new portal. Our children need all the support they can get. By understanding their study strengths and weaknesses, we can help our children find the confidence to improve in their revision and consequently have a successful exam experience,” said Kurleigh Prescod, Country Manager at Flow.
The partnership between Flow and pennacool.com has been in existence since 2009 and since then, it has been a rewarding experience assisting primary school students between Standards Four and Five to improve their learning skills. All exercises are curriculum-aligned and covers the Primary School Maths and Language Arts syllabus.
The portal comprises an easy-to-understand report card. The progress dashboard provides the overall average the student achieved but parents will also note their children’s strong points in respective study topics. For example, in Math, a parent will be able to see how well his or her child did in geometry, measurements, numbers, and statistics by the number of attempts recorded.
The progress dashboard will also identify areas of weaknesses that can be targeted for improvement. This visual representation of the student’s academic performance can also assist in developing better studying strategies.
This is a free trial offer and runs from January 18 to February 28, 2021. Starting from March 1, 2021, users would be required to enter their Flow ID to access the Portal, along with additional features.