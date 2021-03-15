PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (March 12th, 2021) – Leading telecoms and entertainment provider Flow Trinidad continues to support South Schools in their ICT education efforts.
With thousands of students still unable to access online classes due to a lack of devices, Flow Trinidad has again donated devices to two South schools under the Ministry of Education’s Adopt a School Programme with fifty (50) devices presented to the principals of Egypt Village Government Primary and Vance River RC Primary School.
Speaking at a brief handover ceremony, Flow’s Country Manager, Kurleigh Prescod said, “we will continue to participate and contribute and give wholeheartedly in ensuring that our young population, our students, are able to continue to be connected and learn while they are at home and to continue to have access to the ICT tools that they need in order to successfully advance in their educational endeavours.”
Mrs. Arias Alexander-Forteau, Principal of Vance River RC Primary School shared that “my teachers and I have said special prayers for your organisation for the help you are extending to our students. Your Company has answered heartfelt prayers to help serve some pupils who are in homes with dire financial constraints.”
Her counterpart Mrs. Joy Gabriel-Neptune, Principal of Egypt Village Government Primary School, said ‘thank you again for your kind generosity towards our students, many of whom need this support.”
Thirty (30) devices were donated to Egypt Village Government Primary in December 2020. Parents of the Standards 4 & 5 students who received a device had this to say:
- “It is a good gesture on the part of Flow. I am very thankful for it and I appreciate the fact that there are people out there who are concerned about the children in need and have gone out of the way to provide for them.” Kendrick Lalla
- “Very grateful to Flow for the assistance we received.” Alana Bailey
- “I am elated and happy that my child can access internet through this tablet, and I am grateful to Flow for the initiative.” Gorger Jones Smith
- “The tablet is very useful, very useful. A great, great help.” Terri Hinds
- “My son is ecstatic about receiving the tablet and very grateful for the donation by Flow.” Rennell Charles Dyer
In the coming weeks, Flow will partner with pennacool.com to present additional tablets to the Principals of the winning schools of its Inter-School Championship.
Also present at the formal handover ceremony which took place at Flow’s Trincity Head Office on Friday 12th March 2021 was Yolande Agard-Simmons, Manager Communications, Flow Trinidad.