PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (April 21, 2021): As the world’s attention this week is focused on administrative professionals, those employed at Flow Trinidad were recognized for the support they provided to the Company over the past year.
In a message to the professionals, Flow Trinidad’s Country Manager, Kurleigh Prescod said, “in spite of the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has posed, and the sacrifices and incredible changes we have all had to make in our professional and personal lives, I am impressed by the tenacity and positive energy that you all continue to exhibit.”
Expressions of appreciation by the administrative professionals included:
- ”2020 was rough. I like to show myself a little self-care and love to wind down after a hectic week, especially with home schooling and working from home. Thank you for this”.
- “It is nice to receive something that is directed to our health and relaxation. Very thoughtful.”
- “We are grateful”.
The six administrative professionals were spotlighted as an expression of gratitude and company-wide appreciation for their individual and collective contributions.
The tokens included gift certificates for a spa treatment and dinner.