The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development has reported four new positive Covid-19 cases in Tobago.
There are now 100 active COVID-19 cases on the island.
Additionally, four persons have been discharged.
Following is the clinical update for Tobago as at May 20:
- Number of discharges = 4
- Number of new cases = 4
- Number of active COVID-19 cases = 100
- Number of overall samples submitted to the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) and other local sites to test for COVID-19 = 5150
- Number of overall samples that tested positive for COVID-19 = 354
- Overall number of deaths = 6
The public is reminded to practice all preventative and safety measures, which include:
- GET VACCINATED!
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Wear a mask over your nose and mouth when you go out in public
- Cover your cough or sneeze with your flexed elbow, or with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.
- Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms.
- Stay at home when you are sick and call the hotline at 800-HEAL (4325).
- Practice physical distancing (6 feet away from persons).
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces (door handles, cell phones etc.)
If persons have flu-like symptoms, stay at home and call the COVID-19 Hotline, toll free at 800 HEAL (4325).