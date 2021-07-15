Elderly citizens in the constituency of San Fernando East will now have access to free transportation to and from the sites of their Covid-19 vaccination appointments.
Launched by San Fernando East Member of Parliament Brian Manning, the initiative allows for all constituent over the age of 65 and in possession of a vaccination appointment, to call either the constituency office or San Fernando East councillors to arrange free transportation to and from their vaccination site.
Manning said the initiative was designed to ensure that the elderly are protected and have limited exposure, by arranging travel for them in safe, sanitized vehicles free of charge.
He noted that councillors attached to the San Fernando City Corporation are willing to provide the service to any senior citizen in the constituency who needs help.
“The service is open to all senior citizens of San Fernando East. They raised and protected this constituency and now we must ensure they are kept safe. There are many of them in Ste Madeleine, Corinth Hills and Tarodale and we hope they reach out so we can help,” said Manning.
The initiative is in keeping with the government’s objective of a widely vaccinated population, as well as the safety guidelines recommended by the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA).
The arrangement is intended to stay in place for the duration of the national vaccination drive.
To access the service, constituents can contact the San Fernando East Constituency Office at 653-9436 or 774-0408, or they can contact any of the following councillors:
- Nigel Couttier (Mon Repos/Navet) – 610-2861
- Teresa Lynch (Cocoyea/Tarouba) – 267-0484
- Robert Parris (Pleasantville) – 706-3057
- Ryaad Hosein (Les Efforts East/Cipero) – 486-6472
- Marcus Girdharie (Marabella South/Vistabella) – 486-6433