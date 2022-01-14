GENERAL JN: Chestnut Horse (2015)

GENERAL JN- Racing performance:
At 2: Won St. James Stakes (Gr.2) 1350m by over 9 lengths
Won Debut Nursery 1000m by over 7 lengths
CHAMPION 2 year old colt (2017 Jetsam Awards)
At 3: Won first 2 legs of the Triple Crown
Won Trinidad Guineas (Gr.1) 1800m by 13 lengths
Won Midsummer Classic (Gr.1) 1900m by 4 lengths
2nd Trinidad Derby (Gr.1) 2000m
At 4: Won Presidents Cup (Gr.3) 1900m
Won Diamond Stakes (Gr.3) 1350m
3rd Gold Cup (Gr.1) 2000m
At 5: 2nd Stewards Cup (Gr.1) 1200m
2nd Santa Rosa Dash (Gr.3) 1200m
2nd Presidents Cup (Gr.3) 1900m
3rd Gold Cup (Gr.1) 2000m
At 6: Won Sians Gold Sprint (Gr.3) 1100m TURF
2nd Stewards Cup (Gr.1) 1200m
2nd Champagne Stakes (Gr.3) 1600m TURF
Lifetime: 31 starts; 12 wins, 9 seconds, 3 thirds, 3 fourths. Earnings: TT$ 710,178.00
GENERAL JN-Pedigree:
Sire: FOREST DANGER: By FORESTRY From the influential sire of sires STORM CAT.
Grade 3 winner in the USA at 3.
Grade 1 winner in the USA at 4.
Stood at Taylor Made Farm in the USA before relocating to Jamaica to stand at Everglades Farm.
Sire of COMMANDER TWO winner of the Jamaica 2000 Guineas (Gr.1)
Sire of GENERAL JN winner of Trinidad Guineas (Gr.1) and Midsummer Classic (Gr.1)
Dam: SEA TREATY: MULTIPLE BLACK TYPE and CLASSIC PRODUCING BROODMARE in Jamaica. STRONG, PROVEN DAM LINE:
Dam of four classic winners and three Derby winners including:
MOMENTUM: Trinidad Triple Crown Winner, CHAMPION 2 y.o and 3 y.o W.I Bred colt (2013 & 2014 Jetsam Awards)
TECHNOMOTO: Jamaica Derby Winner
ACADEMY AWARD: Trinidad Derby and Trinidad Guineas, CHAMPION 3 y.o W.I Bred colt & CHAMPION 3 y.o creole (2016 Jetsam Awards)
GENERAL JN: Trinidad Guineas and Midsummer Classic, CHAMPION 2 y.o W.I Bred Colt (2017 Jetsam Awards)
POSESSES ALL THE ATTRIBUTES NEEDED FOR A SUCCESSFUL STALLION!!
QUOTES about “GENERAL JN”
General JN, the Jamaican-bred colt out of the dam Sea Treaty, trained by John Leotaud, and named by owner Jerry Narace, has had his final salute past the post after a stellar 31-race career with winnings exceeding $600,000. Garnering international headlines such as "Jamaican-bred General JN takes Trini Guineas," "General JN records easy victory," and "General sizzles in Arima," this formidable winner is ending his career as impressively as it began.
JERRY NARACE (Owner): Having had a great racing career we now look forward to his progeny.
On Wednesday 12th January 2022 he went to Poon Tips farm and should be off to Barbados this month to serve as a stallion at Dr. White’s Glen Fruin Farm and equine operating facility.
In the final analysis I thank God for the opportunity to own such an incredible horse who was so loved by the public that he almost always went to post as the favorite and even in his last race he was the favorite with even odds. I also wish to thank our team of handlers, trainers and jockeys for their invaluable contributions. Stellar earnings of $710K is indeed an indication of his honesty. Great run we now look forward to his next chapter as a stallion I can say without fear of contradiction, God willing his best days are yet ahead of him.
ANDREW HUSSEY (Breeder): “I knew General JN was a smart horse from on the farm, long before he started racing because he took instruction well and was easy to train. Horses like to show trainers their skills and General JN loved to show off and perform his best every single chance he got. Not all horses are able to run at peak performance, but General JN did!”
Dr. JONATHAN WHITE MRCVS (BVMS MVM CertES(Orth) MRCVS, Equine Surgeon and Lecturer in Equine Surgery
The University of The West Indies): “General JN caught my eye with his performances on the track as a 2 year old, winning his first two starts with consummate ease by a combined 16 lengths. He performed similarly impressively as a 3 year old winning the Guineas and Midsummer Classic easily by a combined 17 lengths. I had the privilege of operating on him for a fragment in a fetlock joint after his 2nd place in the Derby which was likely affecting his performance. He was a very intelligent horse whilst at the hospital with us undergoing treatment. I had the pleasure of watching him return to the track as a 4 year old (after surgery) and win 4 straight races on the dirt including the Presidents Cup and the Diamond Stakes and followed by further wins on the turf as an older horse including the Sian’s Gold Sprint.”
RICO HERNANDEZ (Jockey): General JN is a spectacular horse and a true champion to everyone. We had an absolutely memorable moment together ….I’ve won 4 races with him and they were special to me. May he be an idol to others and wish him the best in his future career. Also, I would like to thank Mr Jerry Narace for giving me the opportunity to be a part of a true champion!
RICKY JADOO (Jockey): It was such an honour riding General JN in last year Sian's Gold Sprint which we won he will be remembered as a magnificent racehorse with an impressive career to his fans and everyone associated with him and I guarantee he will do just fine as a stud.
GLENN MENDEZ (Trainer): General JN is a very lively horse to be around. A tough guy kinda character to be around physically, very confident. When he gets to the race track it's all business and he always tries his best. His heart is always there and he’s a fighter. I always believed in his career. He always performed at his best. He was versatile, performing from sprint distances to staying distances on both turf and dirt. Speed and stamina, he had it all. One of the best. General JN has raced hard and would be an asset to anyone who uses him as a stallion. He will produce some very lovely but tough runners.
JOHN O’BRIEN (Trainer): He was a very good horse, well conformed and a major advantage is that he is good on both surfaces. He was a bit unfortunate in that going into the final leg of the Triple Crown, we found a chip in one of his ankles which interrupted his preparation for the Trinidad Derby and thus he was second in the Derby failing in his attempt to win the Triple Crown.