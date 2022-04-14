Connections of General JN wishes to inform the racing fraternity that the eight-year-old chestnut champion thoroughbred has returned to the paddock and will race for approximately eight more months.
General JN who has had a stellar 32-race career was expected to travel to Barbados to commence his career as a stallion at the beginning of the 2022 breeding season.
The current transportation crisis resulted in many challenges that rendered it pointless to send him this year. In keeping with their current plans, the Arima Race Club saw a mutually beneficial opportunity and invited General JN to race for the balance of the year.
This is due to his overall popularity and the clubs own plans to resuscitate racing. Resultantly, owner of General JN, Mr. Jerry Narace, has agreed to race the son of Forest Danger/Sea Treaty and has returned him to the Glen Mendez stables.
It is expected that the current challenges in transportation will be overcome in time for him to join Dr. White’s Glen Fruin Farm in Barbados early next year for the new chapter of his life.