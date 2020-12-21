Port of Spain, Trinidad, 21 December 2020 – Covid-19 may have stopped face-to-face activities, including annual Christmas parties for children in need. Those events, although short-lived, bring smiles and laughter. But CIBC FirstCaribbean found a way to assist one group to spread the Christmas cheer. The donation, made through the bank’s ComTrust fund, was presented to the Gift for Life Foundation.
“This allocation will help with more meaningful efforts. Christmas will come and go but ensuring that these children can manage as we plod through this pandemic is more important,” said Anthony Seeraj, managing director of the Trinidad Operating Company, CIBC FirstCaribbean.
“We are going to use the funds to provide educational devices, especially since the children are learning online. We are also going to provide them special Christmas gifts,” said Nalini Ragoonanan, public relations officer for the Foundation, at the cheque presentation on December 8.