Port of Spain, Trinidad, March 22, 2021. Where there are mouths to feed, there you’ll find GraceKennedy. And so the mission to feed their communities continues in 2021 with more food drives organized by GraceKennedy Money Services (Trinidad & Tobago) Ltd –agents for Bill Express, FX Trader and Western Union – and Grace Foods Latin America and the Caribbean.
Following numerous outreach initiatives in 2020, the companies are advancing their mission of keeping citizens fed by continuing food drives in communities where they operate.
In the latest initiative, they donated hot meals and drinks to persons within Port of Spain in the first week of March, 2021. The staff of GraceKennedy Money Services assisted with the packaging and distribution of the meals.
“It’s the least we could do,” stated one staff member. ‘We have to be thankful for our blessings, and along with that gratitude, comes a responsibility to do what you can as an individual to help someone else. Every little bit counts.”
Grace Foods is the Caribbean’s leading food manufacturer and distributor providing authentic Caribbean food products since 1922.
Working alongside its sister company GraceKennedy Money Services they have redoubled efforts to identify and support the most vulnerable in their communities.