Port of Spain, Trinidad, July, 2021: GraceKennedy (Trinidad and Tobago) continues to support persons in our community most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The most recent recipients of this support is the Trinidad and Tobago Blind Welfare Association (TTBWA). The TTBWA is a non-profit, voluntary, rehabilitation organization committed to assisting blind, and visually impaired persons to cope with problems which may result from limited vision, failing vision and total blindness.
GraceKennedy Money Services (Trinidad & Tobago) Ltd –agents of Bill Express, FX Trader and Western Union – and sister company, Grace Foods Latin America and the Caribbean organized a food drive and donated dozens of food hampers to the TTBWA which the organization will then distribute throughout the country to those most in need.
The TTBWA was grateful for the donation, as they will now be able to help those who are most in need. “Many persons are unable to come to us, so we must do whatever we can to get these essential items to them” stated Felix Cazoe, President of the TTBWA.
Meanwhile GKMS TT pledged to continue to support organizations like the TTBWA. “We look forward to a continued relationship with the Association as those that are differently abled are still important and functioning members of our society” said Paulette Garcia, Operations Manager of GKMS (T&T) Ltd.
Grace Foods has been the Caribbean’s leading food manufacturer and distributor providing authentic Caribbean food products since 1922. Working alongside GKMS TT, they have redoubled efforts to identify and support the most vulnerable in their communities. Last year the joint team donated food hampers to the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government.