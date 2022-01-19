Give a child an education and you give a gift for life.
This was the thinking underpinning GraceKennedy (Trinidad & Tobago) Ltd’s support for the children of Mother’s Union Home in Marabella.
The recent handover of laptops and headsets, ahead of the new school year, provides much needed tools for bridging the digital gap and maximizing online education.
Founded in 2001, Mother’s Union Home currently accommodates ten children between the ages 1-14 years. It is partially funded by the local arm of the Anglican Church along with government subventions.
Children are assigned to the home in conjunction with the Children’s Authority of T&T.
“With the challenges brought on by the pandemic, particularly for students who cannot attend in person classes, it was important to ensure that these kids have the devices needed for virtual classes,” said Donald Edwards, Country Manager of GraceKennedy Money Services (T&T) Ltd.
He continued: “In this new normal of accelerated digital learning, not only must we ensure that no child is left behind, we also have a responsibility to help them excel, regardless of circumstances.”
The laptop donation is the latest in a series of initiatives by GKTT aimed at improving the welfare of citizens and building stronger communities across Trinidad & Tobago.