Amid escalating food prices, GraceKennedy (T&T) Ltd (GKTT) has resumed its food drive which became a pivotal feature of its community engagement during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In its latest initiative, it is assisting the Living Water Community (LWC) in fortifying its Food Bank which provides essential items to families in need. In addition to the Living Water Community (LWC) GraceKennedy also donated hampers to other persons in the community.
LWC is a Catholic Ecclesial Community Non-Governmental Organization which extends aid through contributions sourced from Deeds of Covenant, various charitable foundations, private donations, fundraising and its bookstore and coffee shop. During the last two years, LWC has widened its support beyond its Catholic base to include members of the public affected by job loss and limited resources.
“It is sometimes heartbreaking that we can’t always give what is needed to these families, but we are doing the best we can, and we certainly cannot do so without corporate support,” said Ms. Anika Johnson, LWC representative.
Donald Edwards, Country Manager of GraceKennedy (T&T) Ltd, noted that GraceFoods Ltd is the sister company to GKMS, and as such food supplies would remain central to both companies’ community involvement.
“We continue to partner with Grace Foods when supporting our vulnerable communities, as food is a basic human need.”
For persons desirous of donating to the LWC to support their Food Bank Ministry, you may visit their website at lwc-tt.com.
