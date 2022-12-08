Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, and Washington, DC: October 3, 2022 - The DIA Youth Innovation Lab Trinidad and Tobago is a collaboration among the Trust for the Americas (TRUST), Organisation of the American States (OAS), Citi Foundation and CARIRI as the implementing partner. The partnering organisations hosted a virtual graduation ceremony to celebrate the achievement of one hundred and four (104) graduates from Year 2 Cohorts 4-6 of the Programme. The DIA Lab Programme is intended to empower youth, particularly at-risk youth, between the ages of 16-34 years, through access to state-of-the-art technology training, collaboration spaces, specialized curricula, mentorship, and financial resources. The theme of the graduation ceremony was "Up-skilling the youths of Trinidad and Tobago for the age of digital transformation."
The following are key participants and agencies and Ministries represented at the virtual graduation ceremony: Mr. Ric Ali, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Planning and Development; Mr. Anthony Garcia, Technical Adviser to the Honourable Foster Cummings, Minister of Youth Development and National Service; Mr. Devindra Ramnarine, Digital Transformation Advisor, Ministry of Digital Transformation; Mr. Paul Kanneh, ICT Director, Ministry of Social Development and Family Services
Mr. Quimey Del Rio, DIA Senior Project Officer, The Trust for the Americas; Mr. Hayden Ferreira, Chairman, CARIRI, Members of the Board of Management, CARIRI; Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Hans- Erich Schulz; Mr. Meghnath Gosein, Executive Manager Corporate Services and Mrs. Denise Ferguson, Human Resources Manager, CARIRI.
Mr. Hans- Erich Schulz, Chief Executive Officer CARIRI in his opening remarks, emphasised, "Up-skilling youths with the right skill sets to prepare them for the digital age has a direct impact on our economy and society. The DIA Programme provides a stimulus for young person's to prepare themselves to capitalize on increasing demand for digitalization skills. To the graduates, I offer my congratulations and wish to tell you that you have in your hands the power to shape your own future. It is the decisions that you make today, the social relationships that you forge and the personality that you embrace that will define the new generation. I ask that you continue to stay focused, build upon what you have achieved in the Programme and go on to make a meaningful contribution to the achievement of economic diversification and sustainable development of Trinidad and Tobago".
Mr. Anthony Garcia, Technical Adviser to the Honourable Foster Cummings, Minister of Youth Development and National Service in his address commented, " Digital Transformation, leverages technologies that are designed to drive future growth and innovation and enable greater agility and resilience for businesses in the face of changing circumstances based on the various need for digital transformation across different sectors, graduating from this programme enhances one chances of being employable and essential in a competitive job market. The DIA programme would have afforded each of you the opportunity to access state of the art technology training I urge you to utilize the knowledge and skills gained in the DIA Program so that you can earn an honest living and contribute to the advancement of your country".
Mr. Paul Kanneh, ICT Director, Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, urged “ Participants as you work towards setting and achieving entrepreneurial goals I encourage you to be mindful of the advantages that the digital landscape can offer. During the Covid- 19 pandemic many micro small and medium enterprises were noted to have adopted and agile response to the changes in the global economy consequently reinventing themselves for a more sustainable and secure future as a result many businesses are now reliant heavily on digitization of operations and services for businesses for business productivity and continuity. Research has highlight several benefits of digital transformation to entrepreneurs in addition to reduced transaction cost digitalization provides better and quicker access to information and facilitates improved communication between staff, supplier and networks. Moreover digital transformation can aid small and medium size enterprises integrate into global markets and enabling access to resources."
Mr. Devindra Ramnarine, Digital Transformation Advisor, Ministry of Digital Transformation in his address stated, "Technology is a tool, an enabler, only as powerful as you make it and relies heavily on your ability to recognize how it can be applied to be useful. Get the people and the culture right and the technology becomes easier and clearly the DIA is getting the people right." DIA participants can look forward from the Ministry of Digital Transformation regarding two instrumental programmes, the Developers Hub and the Connected Communities Programme."
Mr. Quimey Del Rio, DIA Senior Project Officer, The TRUST for the Americas, in address
stated, "How extremely happy it is to have such support and interest from Trinidad and Tobago institutions and representatives. The representation of policy and decision makers is instrumental in furthering the necessary conditions for our youths to be economically empowered on a structural level, which is part of why we believe it's necessary to foster the conditions".
To learn more about the DIA Innovation Lab Trinidad and Tobago please visit https://dialabtt.cariri.com/
About The Trust for the Americas:
The Trust for the Americas is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization affiliated with the Organization of American States (OAS). It was established in 1997 to promote public and private sector participation in social and economic development projects in Latin America and the Caribbean. Our initiatives, implemented through local partner organizations, seek to improve access to economic opportunities as well as to foster innovation in vulnerable communities in the hemisphere. To this end, The Trust also promotes social inclusion and good governance. The Trust has offices in Washington, D.C., Colombia, and Canada.
