Woodland residents who sustained losses arising out of an oil spill along the Godineau River begun receiving compensation from the Heritage Petroleum Company Limited from today.
The spill, which occurred on November 18 last year, was as a result of a rupture in Heritage's 16-inch trunk pipeline.
In a press release today (Mar 12), heritage stated that it began the process of disbursing ex gratia payments to persons who may have sustained losses, having received 132 claims arising out of the incident.
"Today’s distribution at the company’s Penal office follows investigations conducted by our Insurance Adjusters as well as meetings with the Member of Parliament for Oropouche West, the Honourable Dave Tancoo," Heritage stated.
The State-owned oil company also its stakeholders for their cooperation and support over the last few months as the necessary process was followed to ensure a fair and reasonable outcome.