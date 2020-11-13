Heritage Petroleum Company Limited continues to provide assistance to students unable to access online learning platforms due to a lack of electronic devices, by donating 100 computers to students belonging to its fence line communities.

This week's distribution took the number of computers donated via its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) computer distribution program to over 300.

Recognises the tremendous impact that COVID-19 has had on the nation’s education system and on the many students who have found themselves unable to consistently access computer facilities necessary for online learning, Heritage launched its CSR initiative in May with a with a donation of 100 computers to The College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of Trinidad and Tobago (COSTAATT).

That was followed by a donation of another 100 computers to the Ministry of Education and 10 more to the National Crime Prevention Program.

A press release from heritage stated that as with previous donations, the donated computers were sourced from the company’s surplus computer inventory, which are functional and suitable for online learning.

The company said various community groups assisted in identifying the students and households that were in need of computers, with the groups thanking Heritage for its on-going efforts to support the surrounding communities and for leading the way in Corporate Social Responsibility, particularly during this period when there is a great need among students.

Heritage’s Corporate Communications Manager, Arlene Gorin-George, who indicated that the program will continue over the coming months, said: "Education is one of the three pillars of our CSR program. It is expected that COVID-19 will continue to pose serious challenges to the many of our nation’s students as it relates to computer access. We are committed to maintain our focus on identifying students in our communities who are in need and distributing the available computers to them.”

Heritage said its CSR strategy is intended to enhance stakeholder confidence and contribute to national development with a focus on its fence line communities.

