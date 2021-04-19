Heritage Petroleum Company Limited (Heritage) has made a major contribution to the sustainability of the operations of the Wild Fowl Trust with the signing of a one-million dollar sponsorship agreement on April 12.
Commenting on the agreement, Heritage’s chief executive officer, Arlene Chow said: "We are proud to sponsor the work of the Wild Fowl Trust. The Trust is dedicated to environmental education and conservation of wetlands and waterfowl and its mission aligns with Heritage’s Corporate Social Responsibility Policy and its larger Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy."
This subvention covers a two-year period and will go towards offsetting expenses associated with managing the WFT.
About the WFT
The Pointe-a-Pierre Wild Fowl Trust was founded in 1966 and is located within the compound of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery, covering over 30 hectares of land and boasting two lakes.
The WFT provides a habitat for an array of wetland birds, some of which have been listed as endangered. The Trust is actively involved in research and captive breeding of waterfowl and other birds for reintroduction into existing natural wetland and wildlife areas in Trinidad and Tobago.
This Eco-tourism site offers guided nature tours and the opportunity to explore the beautifully landscaped facility to view the birds in their natural habitat. There is also a boardwalk which allows access to the differently abled to enjoy the experience. The site is popular with school groups which are afforded the opportunity to learn about the various species that make the
WFT their home.