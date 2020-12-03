SHARING SEEDS OF WISDOM: On November 30th, 2020 a team of FLOW employees presented at Huawei’s Seeds of the Future Graduation Ceremony.
They each shared details about their careers in ICT and Telecommunications much to the delight of the group of 25 ICT graduates. The team comprised Christian Burkette, Associate Editor/Producer; Priya Boodram, Pre-Sales Engineer II; Richard Griffith, Supervisor, Tier II Helpdesk; and Kimlan Sorias, Ag People Business Partner. The Graduation Ceremony was attended virtually by Senator the Honourable Hassel Bacchus, Minister in the Ministry of Public Administration and Digital Transformation; and Ms. Wang Jian, Head of the Economic and Commercial Office of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.