SHARING SEEDS OF WISDOM: On November 30th, 2020 a team of FLOW employees presented at Huawei’s Seeds of the Future Graduation Ceremony.

They each shared details about their careers in ICT and Telecommunications much to the delight of the group of 25 ICT graduates. The team comprised Christian Burkette, Associate Editor/Producer; Priya Boodram, Pre-Sales Engineer II; Richard Griffith, Supervisor, Tier II Helpdesk; and Kimlan Sorias, Ag People Business Partner. The Graduation Ceremony was attended virtually by Senator the Honourable Hassel Bacchus, Minister in the Ministry of Public Administration and Digital Transformation; and Ms. Wang Jian, Head of the Economic and Commercial Office of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Saddam calls on minister to apologise

Saddam calls on minister to apologise

National Security Minister Stuart Young “deceived” the Parliament by telling citizens that engineers from the Netherlands were afraid to fly to Trinidad and Tobago due to Covid fears.

He therefore owes both the engineers and the people of this country an apology.

+2
STUART STRIKES BACK

STUART STRIKES BACK

National Security Minister Stuart Young has denied he misled the Parliament when he said Damen Shipyards engineers were afraid to fly to Trinidad because of Covid.

At the Parliament sitting last Friday, Young said in his contribution to a private motion on crime brought by Opposition MP Saddam Hosein: “The Damen vessels that may be down it is because of Covid... I’m going to call in the Ambassador of the Netherlands next week to meet with him because the Damen persons don’t want to fly to this side of the world to do what needs to be done with some of the ­vessels.”

Procurement bill flawed

Procurement bill flawed

THERE is an urgent call by the Private Sector Civil Society Group (PSCSG) to the Government not to amend the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act 2015 due for debate in the House of Representatives today.

The legislation—Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property (Amendment) Bill 2020—which has been partially proclaimed, was established to promote accountability, equity and local industry development in the public procurement and disposal of public property.

Austal launches new T&T Coast Guard vessel

Austal launches new T&T Coast Guard vessel

The Ministry of National Security has confirmed that Australian shipbuilder Austal Ltd has launched the first of two Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) Cape Class vessels.

The vessels are intended to enhance the border protection capabilities of T&T in conjunction with the existing Coast Guard fleet.

In a news release yesterday, National Security Minister Stuart Young said the “launch is a significant step, bringing us closer to taking delivery of these naval assets for our Coast Guard. We look forward to the continued progress in the journey of getting these assets to Trinidad and Tobago”.

State to care for baby abandoned in Freeport

State to care for baby abandoned in Freeport

It appears that the State will be caring for the baby that was recently abandoned in Freeport, and maybe even into adulthood.

Since the child was left in the bushes near a busy junction at Freeport almost two weeks ago, no one has come forward to name or claim the child.