Congratulations flowed yesterday as Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) secured their fourth championship title of the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

TKR’s owner, Bollywood mega star Shah Rukh Khan, lauded players such as Lendl Simmons, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo as well as TKR’s coach, Brendon McCullum, after TKR clinched their fourth CPL title.