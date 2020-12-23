IPI Ltd. Donates Spectacles to St. Dominic’s Children’s Home

St. Dominic’s Children’s Home became the warm recipient of a generous donation on December 23rd 2020 from property development firm International Project Initiatives (IPI) Limited, in opportune time for the purchase of spectacles for children in need at the home.
IPI Ltd’s Chief Operating Officer Shivani Ali (right) presented the donation to Human Resources Manager Gemma Murray (left), who accepted on behalf of the home. Ali explained that the contribution was an opportunity to give back and noted that, “During this challenging time, it was important for us to help those in need. St. Dominic’s Children’s Home is located a stone’s throw away from IPI Ltd and we were elated to lend assistance in a tangible and meaningful way.”
For over 100 years, the Belmont home has housed at-risk boys and girls by providing family-style households in addition to a variety of programmes to aid these youth’s reintegration into society, including life skills and a range of social services.