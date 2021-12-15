St. Dominic's Children's Home

St. Dominic’s Children’s Home received a generous donation of appliances and household essentials from property developer International Project Initiatives (IPI) Limited on December 7th 2021 as part of their ongoing corporate social responsibility endeavours.

On hand to receive the contribution on behalf of the home was Operations Supervisor Alison Montano (left). Presenting the donation was IPI Ltd’s Sales and Marketing Administrator Gabriella Seemungal (right) who explained, “Many of us at IPI Limited are parents ourselves and the St Dominic’s Children’s Home holds a dear place in our hearts. It was important for us to help during these challenging times, especially when it comes to children who need added support. We’re also happy to give back to our home community Belmont in an impactful way.”

Founded in 1871, the St. Dominic’s Children’s Home has provided family-style households for at-risk boys and girls in addition to a variety of programmes that offer trauma counselling, life-skill training and support for societal reintegration.

