CAFD provides a practical and stimulating environment where students gain hands-on knowledge of all aspects of the fashion industry — design, marketing, manufacturing, merchandising and retailing.
Students build a vision and a brand through conceptual processes, emphasising curiosity, creativity and imagination. They communicate that vision through proficiency in construction and illustration skills, fluency with materials, textile techniques, and digital technologies as well as synthesis of design research. Collaborative opportunities with established industry designers set the program apart, offering students tools and creative engagement beyond the fashion classrooms.
Our alumni are successful Fashion Design Entrepreneurs, Assistant Designers, Stylists, Fashion Managers and Graphic Designers. The fashion industry in Trinidad and Tobago strives to be a priority sector in the drive for economic diversification. CAFD epitomises the entrepreneurial culture of UTT as graduate designers crave a niche in the global fashion industry. Join us as we return to the fashion landscape with our live runway show.
“Jardin A La Moda”
Saturday, October 1st 2022
A presentation by the 2020/21 & 2022 graduates
UTT John S. Donaldson Port-of-Spain Campus
Wrightson Road, POS
Show time 4:00 p.m.
Contact- 642-8888, Ext. 21145/26145
ADMISSION $250. Tickets available at UTT John S. Donaldson Port-of-Spain Campus
Room 329