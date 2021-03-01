Foreign and CARICOM Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne has strongly criticised the decision by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar to write the Prime Minister of India requesting COVID-19 vaccines, calling it inappropriate and a tampering with sound bilateral relations.
In a press release on Monday, Browne noted that the Leader of the Opposition has claimed to have written to the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, the Honorable Narendra Modi and requested the provision of COVID-19 vaccines to Trinidad and Tobago.
Stating that this occurred after the public was informed that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley had written India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting the provision of COVID-19 vaccines for the people of Trinidad and Tobago, Browne said the Leader of the Opposition has chosen to sacrifice protocol and good judgement and to tamper with sound bilateral relations in a quest for relevance and attention.
"The decision by the Leader of the Opposition to try to insert herself into a matter of ongoing Government-to-Government communication must be seen for what it is, an attempt to position herself to claim in retrospect that her letter was the one that achieved any particular outcome.
"Almost every public statement on COVID-19 offered thus far by the Leader of the Opposition has been made in complete defiance of modern science and reality. On the heels of the World Health Organization’s praise of our nation’s ongoing success in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, it is unfortunate that the Leader of the Opposition has now chosen to disregard protocol between States as well," Browne noted.