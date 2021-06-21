‘Increase your oxygen intake and experience many incredible benefits’
(Dow Village, South Oropouche) – S.M. Jaleel & Company Limited, one of the largest regional manufacturers of non-alcoholic drinks is adding to its line of existing products with what it deems to be the ‘product of the decade’ - Kure Oxygen Water!
S.M. Jaleel is on a constant search to find innovative and healthy products to add to its wide range of existing brands. In the quest to find a product that not only improves health but also has a fantastic taste, the company was extremely excited to learn about Kure Oxygen Water.
Business Development Executive, Mateen Mohammed who is responsible for the company’s international expansion in Europe & Africa, and the New Beverage Categories noted that, “One may think all water is equal, but you've never had water supercharged with pure oxygen. Kure Oxygen Water goes beyond hydration and challenges everything you thought you knew about water, by helping you discover great health and your limitless potential. It pushes the boundaries of what water can do for you by uniting the two most essential elements of life, oxygen and water.”
Every bottle is meticulously crafted in England and packed with billions of ultrafine oxygen bubbles, using a proprietary, patent pending technology. The Kure team spent seven years inventing and perfecting this technology which is responsible for delivering bio-available oxygen to your body. Mr. Mohammed also commented that, “You may think that water has no taste but due to the billions of ultrafine oxygen bubbles which result in reduced surface tension of the water, Kure Oxygen Water is one of the smoothest waters one could taste, anywhere in the World!”
Additionally, there are many benefits to providing your body with additional oxygen such as:
- Strengthen your immune System
- Improve Skin Health
- Calm anxiety
- Reduce Stress
- Stimulate brain activity
- Increase Energy
- Improve Stamina
- Improve Sports Performance
- Faster Recovery After Exercise
- Boost Concentration
- Increase memory capacity
- Improve strength
- Detox your blood
- Alleviate tension headaches
- Remedy irregular sleeping patterns
Oxygen is used by every cell to help your body perform at its best and helps with all bodily functions. Run low on oxygen and everything slows down, your cells cannot make energy, and your metabolism is less effective. You cannot survive more than six minutes without oxygen. Now that we all agree that oxygen is of vital importance to the body, it begs the question, how does Kure Oxygen Water give us additional oxygen? In short, everyone knows about breathing oxygen through your lungs, but few people know you also absorb oxygen through your gastric tract. Kure Oxygen Water gives your body an additional source of oxygen, delivering oxygen directly to your body through the digestive system, where it is quickly absorbed into your bloodstream to replenish cell oxygenation. This is what makes Kure Oxygen water special, the additional oxygen can be used to help the body in whatever way it needs, enabling the cells to perform their natural functions optimally, making you a healthier, better version of you.
After conducting independent evaluations with extraordinary results, S.M. Jaleel decided to attain the distribution rights for Kure Oxygen Water for the Caribbean. Kure is currently sold across four continents and the aim is to ensure every corner of the World has the opportunity to access a product that aids in leading a healthier lifestyle. We were fortified in our decision, having seen hundreds of five-star reviews online at trustpilot.com where people all around the world testify how Kure Oxygen Water has worked for them. We have noted reviews where ailing individuals have claimed to experience an impressive turnaround in their recoveries. We have also seen many professional athletes use Kure Oxygen Water to perform better at the highest level and with faster recovery. We have seen busy professionals use Kure Oxygen Water to get energy, boost their concentration and stay ahead. We have seen normal people use Kure Oxygen Water to solve their everyday ailments and as a way of staying healthy. We have seen more and more people using Kure to boost their immune system to help protect them from COVID.
In the United Kingdom, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, over 17,000 bottles of Kure Oxygen Water were accepted by doctors and front-line workers to boost their immune system while they faced the rigours of their job.