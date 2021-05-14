Maxine Attong Consulting Hosts Successful Fourth Annual Gestalt Caribbean Leadership Conference
The fourth annual Gestalt Caribbean Leadership Conference, Leading with Equity, took place on Thursday 29th April 2021. The conference, conceptualised by Maxine Attong, a Gestalt-trained Certified Professional Facilitator and PCC Executive Coach, certainly fuelled the leadership spark in everyone who attended.
Attong has built her career upon the belief that excellence can be attained by developing and implementing future-driven strategies, creating effective and productive teams, increasing the capacity of human potential, and improving business processes.
Due to COVID-19 social distancing protocols, the conference took place virtually, using the Whova Conference app, which offered a premier, near-live interactive experience.
The event attracted various business sector leaders; business owners and entrepreneurs; HR, PR, and CSR specialists; board executives; non-governmental and community-based organisations; chambers of commerce and civic and business groups literally from all over the world
The Leading with Equity conference focused on identifying our unconscious bias and how it shows up in the workplace. Attong shared her knowledge gained from years of research and hands-on experience, with emphasis on diversity, inclusion and belonging issues in the workplace, such as including persons from various socio-economic backgrounds into the decision making and strategic frameworks of organisations. She was joined by other powerful presenters, such as Dr. Rama Naidu, keynote speaker.
Dr. Naidu, a Certified Gestalt Facilitator and an accredited Leadership and Organisational Development Practitioner and First Director of the Democracy Development Programme in South Africa, gave an insightful presentation on "How to Root Out Inequity in the Workplace". He underscored that leaders with power, privilege and position can no longer afford to simply say, “I am aware of it”. Instead, he stated that we need leaders to shift and move equity in places where we have power and people of power over us, and that we must be advocates for equity.
Dr. Naidu challenged the audience, “As leaders, we need to create awareness, since everyone has leadership qualities within them. We are products of our power, position, and inequity. Let us therefore be the change agents within our families, organizations, communities, and our society.”
The dynamic panel discussion also included Nanci Luna Jimenéz, a Certified Professional Facilitator well known in the US for her anti-racism work, and adultism work focused on ending oppression in society as well as in organizations. She is a Certified Professional
Facilitator who supports end to end, organisational and societal transformation and inclusion “one revolutionary relationship at a time”.
The conference agenda was designed so that attendees could maintain productivity on conference day. Deliberate breaks were taken after each speaker to mitigate online fatigue as well as to allow attendees time to check emails or complete tasks.
It was moderated by Teri-Leigh Bovell, a regional personality who actively engaged participants in quality conversations with other attendees and hosted networking and collaborative discussions with participants on the platform. There was interaction with the guest speakers before, during and after the conference, including the Q&A sessions. Attendees also got an opportunity to win fabulous prizes.
The exhibition arena facilitated sponsors who showcased their products and services, and accessed lead generation. They will be able to interface with the audience for up to six months after the event on the platform.
This year’s sponsors included SSS Car Rentals; UWI-ROYTEC; Knowledge Works – Jamaica; Barbados International Business Association (BIBA); the Greater Tunapuna Chamber of Industry and Commerce (GTCIC); Mini Cooper; The National Centre for Persons with Disabilities (NCPD), the Institute of Internal Auditors of Trinidad and Tobago (IIATT); Enhance Business Solutions – Barbados, and “WE” Entertainment Sports and News (WESNCC), TAJ Radio, HOTT 93, and i95.5FM.
The proceeds from the conference will be used to continue and expand youth leadership development work in secondary schools and tertiary level institutions. For more information, go to www.maxineattong.com, Leading with Equity on Facebook, or gestalt_leadership on IG, or call (868) 724-7642.