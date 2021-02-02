POS, Trinidad, Tuesday February 2, 2020 – Four virtual conversations on the future of the Carnival industry as we know it are set to take place from Thursday. “CarniConversations 2021” features an international cast of practitioners and thought-leaders who share an ambitious objective – to re-think and re-imagine the future of Carnival, and thus, determine its evolution.
CarniCon, the Global Carnival Convention was launched in November 2019, while the inaugural convention was scheduled to take place in 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has halted plans to make an in-person global Convention a reality so CarniCon, like numerous others, has pivoted, taking up the emerging opportunity for the Carnival community to ‘meet’ and discuss the future of Carnival, virtually.
Over the course of 3 days, conversations focused on
- Intellectual Property and its place in protecting Carnival creations;
- the economic impact of Carnival in various countries and lessons to be learnt across the board;
- the making of mas – from costume design, production, to the road during these unique times;
- and the future of feting in the new normal landscape
are on the agenda and will be tackled by a host of experts in the field.
From the Caribbean – Jamaica, Grenada, Barbados and T&T, to further afield – the Brazil, the UK, US, Spain, Italy and New Orleans – representatives across the globe like Frederick Morton, Jnr. Founder of Tempo Networks and George Singh, organizer of T&T’s international Chutney Soca Monarch among numerous others will have the opportunity to share their thoughts and wisdom on the trajectory of the Carnival industry’s future, be it digital, distant, deleted or different.
Registration for the event is free to anyone interested in attending thanks to presenting sponsor, FedEx, however, spaces are limited. So far, the CarniConversations has attracted registrants from countries like Brazil, France, Canada, Germany, the UK, USA, Grenada, Guyana, Guadeloupe, Barbados, St Lucia, St Vincent, Dominican Republic, Bermuda, Trinidad and Tobago and numerous territories. Visit www.carnicon.org for information on the schedule, the speakers and to reserve your seat at the virtual conversation.
About CarniCon
The Carnival industry, in its many forms, is hosted in countries around the world. It generates billions of dollars in economic activity each year, but as a result of the fragmented nature of the industry, it has functioned with little co-ordination or interaction between its global practitioners.
CarniCon is a Carnival Convention; an international, annual, B2B gathering of all players within the global Carnival industry, hosted by the home of Carnival, Trinidad & Tobago.
It was launched in Trinidad & Tobago in November 2019. The inaugural convention was scheduled to take place in 2020, however, the COVID-19 pandemic has halted plans to make an in-person global Convention a reality.
About CarniConversations
Carnivals around the world have faced seemingly insurmountable challenges, many being postponed or cancelled. As the year 2021 takes flight, the future of Carnival in its varying original formats is uncertain. CarniConversations presents an opportunity for industry leaders, worldwide to meet virtually, from the comfort of their home countries, to re-think and re-imagine the future of Carnival, and thus, determine its evolution.
The 3-day virtual event will feature thought-leaders and Carnival practitioners from across the globe, allowing Governments and practitioners alike, a virtual space to exchange best practices and recommendations for the future, as all festivals adapt globally to the new normal. All are invited!